Two endangered children sought in Pigeon Forge

Posted at 8:49 AM, Jan 15, 2022
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A statewide Endangered Children alert was issued for two children late Friday night by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

12-year-old Emily Crase and 16-year-old Christopher Crase were last seen in Washington County on Friday, Jan. 14.

Emily is 4 feet tall and she weighs around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Christopher is 5 feet tall and he weighs around 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Emily and Christopher were last seen driving in a 2014 dark gray Chrysler Town and Country van. The van has a Tennessee license plate that reads DVC393.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the children can call Pigeon Forge Police Department at 865-453-9063 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

