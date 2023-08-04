Two expelled House members reelected right back to Tennessee legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The two members of the Tennessee Three who were expelled from the legislature have now been reelected to their seats.

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, faced Republican Laura Nelson, who he outpaced in the primary. The Associated Press called the race for Jones at around 8 p.m.

Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, faced Jeff Johnston. Pearson had the lead early with around 1,500 votes. Johnston only had 79.

The two were already appointed back to their seat just days after their expulsion.

Rep. Jones and Rep. Pearson were removed from office for less than a week following a historic expulsion in the House of Representatives. The special election for the two is a result of that action.

Expulsion measures come from a moment on the House floor in April when Reps. Jones, Pearson and Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, interrupted the regular-scheduled proceedings. Their outbursts were a result of The Covenant School shooting that happened in Nashville days prior.

Lawmakers would later quarrel among themselves that the interruption was during recess versus the actual proceedings. Both Jones and Pearson were expelled. Johnson maintained her seat despite an expulsion vote.

No damage was done to the Tennessee Capitol.

The two will continue in the office and be in the special session gaveling in Aug. 21.