Watch
News

Actions

Two found shot to death in parked van in Nashville

items.[0].image.alt
MNPD
Metro police have launched an investigation after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a van in Nashville.
E-xXlcZXEAU1AcH.jpeg
Posted at 10:14 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 11:14:31-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have launched an investigation after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a van in Nashville.

Police said in a tweet that the victims were found just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highland Trace Drive, not far from Whites Creek Pike. MNPD tweeted photos of the scene, which showed numerous evidence markers on the ground.

According to police, the victims are believed to have been homeless and had permission to park the van there. Neighbors reported hearing shots around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information should call 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap