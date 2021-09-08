Two found shot to death in parked van in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have launched an investigation after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a van in Nashville.

Police said in a tweet that the victims were found just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highland Trace Drive, not far from Whites Creek Pike. MNPD tweeted photos of the scene, which showed numerous evidence markers on the ground.

BREAKING: A man & a woman were found fatally shot just after 7:30 this morning in a van parked outside 2506 Highland Trace Dr. The victims are believed to have been homeless & had permission to park there. Neighbors reported hearing shots around 10 p.m. Have info? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/wLXJZh2gTW — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 8, 2021

According to police, the victims are believed to have been homeless and had permission to park the van there. Neighbors reported hearing shots around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information should call 615-742-7463.