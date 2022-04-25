Two Franklin officers injured after suspect runs over them

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Department officials reported a Columbia man injured two officers this weekend, including dragging one of them with his car.

The incident happened Sunday morning on Interstate 65 North between Murfreesboro Road and McEwen. Police pulled over Roy Nicholson, 26, for a traffic violation. After arriving at his vehicle, officers smelled marijuana and saw a gun. They asked Nicholson to get out of the vehicle, when he started resisting the officer, according to police.

In the dashcam video, it shows Nicholson breaking away from the officer, getting back into his car where a firearm was present and then dragging Officer Dustyn Stevens and an assisting officer, Matt Lamarr, down the interstate. Nicholson allegedly ran over Stevens during his getaway.

Stevens, a four-year Franklin Police Officer, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Officer Lamarr’s injuries appeared to be superficial, not requiring immediate medical treatment. Lamarr is a 16-year Franklin police veteran.

Authorities charged Nicholson with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and felony evading. He is currently free on a $40,000 bond.