Two Giles County teens charged after posting classmate's photo on Snapchat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents have filed juvenile petitions against two Giles County teens accused of posting a compromising photo of a classmate on social media.

The investigation began in November when the 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper requested TBI assistance regarding a photo of a Giles County teen that appeared on Snapchat.

Investigators determined two classmates of the victim posted the image after receiving it from another student. One of the teens also sent a direct message to the victim threatening harm.

"During the investigation, agents determined two classmates of the victim posted the image, after having received the image from another classmate," TBI said.

On Monday, agents secured juvenile petitions charging one teen with illegal use of a telecommunications device, unlawful photography-dissemination, and harassment. The second teen faces charges of illegal use of a telecommunications device and unlawful photography-dissemination.

The charges and allegations are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

