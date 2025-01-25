Two guns taken from Antioch High School shooter's home in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has confirmed that two guns were recovered from the Antioch High School shooter's home in 2023.

Police said the 17-year-old teen was responsible for killing of Dayana Corea Escalante, 16, and grazing another student. He then died by suicide.

Police said those guns seized were associated with the adults. The recovered guns have been with MNPD since that time.

The reasoning behind the search for the guns in the first place is "protected under juvenile law," says MNPD.

They could not elaborate any further.

No other guns were taken from his home while police investigated this shooting.

Police said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) is working with MNPD to determine the origin of the gun Henderson used and how it came into his possession. Police said they knew the pistol used was purchased by an individual in Arizona in 2022. It hadn't been reported stolen.

