Two families displaced after fire destroys homes, cause linked to propane stove

Nashville Fire Department crews were dispatched to 2705 Windcrest Trail around 5:30 p.m. after reports of a house fire with smoke and flames showing from the back of the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. A neighboring home, exposed to the fire, was also burning with heavy smoke and flames visible. Crews worked quickly to establish a water supply, contain both fires, and prevent the flames from spreading to a third home. Their efforts helped minimize damage to the third property.

No injuries were reported, but both homes were declared total losses. The American Red Cross was called to assist two families who were displaced.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by cooking with a propane stove inside the home.

Responding crews also reported a delay in accessing a nearby hydrant because vehicles were parked in front of it. Fire officials stressed that blocking hydrants and fire lanes can hinder emergency response and increase the risk to lives and property.

