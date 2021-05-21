Watch
News

Actions

Two indicted in murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on I-440

items.[0].image.alt
Dan Blommel, NewsChannel 5
440 nurse killed 2.JPG
Posted at 10:12 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 23:12:13-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The two men accused of killing Caitlyn Kaufman on Interstate 440 were indicted on charges of first-degree murder.

According to court records, a grand jury indicted 21-year-old Devaunte Hill and 28-year-old James Cowan each on one count of first-degree murder.

HillCowan.png
Devaunte Hill and James Cowan

Kaufman was a nurse in Nashville. Police say she was shot and killed while driving to work on I-440 in December.

Hill was arrested about a week later. Police believe he's the person who shot Kaufman. They say Cowan was in the car with Hill when the shooting happened.

The two have a court date next month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast