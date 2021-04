NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were injured in a stabbing at a Kroger on Eastland Avenue Tues. afternoon.

Metro Nashville Police officials say two people got into an argument, which escalated to a stabbing.

Both people suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds. Officers took a suspect into custody.

The incident initially drew a large response due to a false social media post claiming a man was on a "stabbing spree" injuring multiple people at the store.