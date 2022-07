Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in the 300 block of McCann Street Saturday.

Metro Police responded to the scene at Pure Gold's Crazy Horse strip club at 1:53 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that two adult victims were injured outside of the club.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

No information about why the shooting occurred or the identity of the victims is available at this time.

