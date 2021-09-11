Watch
Two injured in Clarksville shooting

Posted at 9:36 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 22:36:22-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Clarksville Friday evening.

Clarksville Police Department officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of shots fired in the area of Paradise Hill Road and Thompkins Lane around 6 p.m.

Officers found the two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. They were rushed to the hospital.

The CPD Crime Scene Team remained in the area to process the crime scenes. The preliminary investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information please contact Detective Bradley, (931) 648-0656, ext. 5159, or TIPSLINE (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

