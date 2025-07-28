Two injured in shooting at Spring Hill apartment complex

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say two adults were injured in a shooting at Worthington Glen Apartments in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Spring Hill police responded to the scene with at least 10-15 police and medical vehicles after reports of gunfire.

According to Spring Hill police, the two adults appear to have shot each other. Authorities believe this was a domestic violence situation involving a man and a woman.

Police emphasized this was not an active shooter situation and there is no danger to the public.

The conditions of the two individuals have not been released.

Investigators remain on scene at the apartment complex as they work to determine what led to the shooting.

