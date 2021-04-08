Two injured in shooting on Clarksville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were critically injured in a shooting on Clarksville Pike late Wednesday.

According to Metro Police, the two victims were riding a three-wheeled motorcycle on the bridge leading into Bordeaux when they were hit by gunfire.

Officers who were on patrol in the area had heard about 20 gunshots and responded to the area to find the two victims.

The NewsChannel5 crew at the scene saw several evidence markers documenting bullet cases on the bridge. Some lanes of Clarksville Pike were shut down into Thursday morning for the investigation.

Metro detectives said the two victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. Detectives hope to interview the two victims as soon as they are stable.

The vehicle the two victims were riding was a Slingshot, which is a three-wheeled motorcycle. On the side of the vehicle, was an advertisement for a Slingshot rental company.

At this point, police do not have any information on the gunman. They also said there were no witnesses to provide information at the scene.

If you saw something that could help detectives who are investigating this case, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.