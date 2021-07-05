Watch
Two injured in shooting outside Antioch lounge

Metro police said at least 40 bullets were fired
Hank Elliott, NewsChannel 5
Two people were injured in a shooting outside the Soho Lounge in Antioch.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 08:59:07-04

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were injured when more than 40 bullets were fired outside a Antioch lounge early Monday morning, Metro Nashville Police said.

The shooting was reported outside Soho Lounge on Bell Road at about 2:00a.m. Monday.

According to officers on scene, two people were injured in the gunfire and taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not clear.

Metro police are investigating a motive.

If you have information that can help Metro Police solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at 74-CRIME (615-742-7463) or log onto the Crime Stoppers website, www.NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for an additional cash reward of up to $1,000.

