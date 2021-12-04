Two injured, one facing charges in Friday night crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash in Clarksville late Friday night left two people injured and caused the closure of an intersection for several hours, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

CPD officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash after it occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Peachers Mill Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle said to be at fault, Benjamin Shulte, 31, initially drove away from the scene. He was brought back by family members.

Shulte was taken to Tennova Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Another individual who was injured in the crash was flown via LifeFlight to Nashville in critical condition. He or she is reported to be in stable condition.

Shulte is facing charges for his involvement in the incident.

The intersection where the incident happened was closed for several hours, and announced shortly after 3 a.m. as having reopened.

Anyone with information or video footage of the crash is asked to contact Investigator Burton with the Fatal Accident Crash Team at 931-648-0656, ext. 5665.