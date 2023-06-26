Two inmates break out of Henry County jail through the ceiling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two inmates recently escape from the Henry County jail by prying through the ceiling of their cell.

Inmates Joshua Harris and Ronnie Sharp went through the ceiling, then pried open a skylight on the roof to escape the jail. It is possible that they stole a 2006 white Chevy four door truck with a black dump bed from Highway 69 North, but this is not fully confirmed yet.

Joshua Harris is 40 years old, 5 foot 9 and 150 pounds. His last known address was 413 Routon Street in Paris, TN. Ronnie Sharp is 48 years old, 5 foot 11, 160 pounds. His last known address was 960 Meyes Rd. Hazel, KY. Harris was currently serving time for violation of sentence and has a history of evading arrest, and Sharp was in jail on multiple charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is saying both these inmates are dangerous, so you should not approach them if you see them.

If you have any information that is useful for finding these inmates, call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 731-642-1672.