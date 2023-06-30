Watch Now
Two inmates escape Cannon County jail through two fences

Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 30, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday afternoon, two inmates escaped a jail in Cannon County. They escaped from the recreation yard by going through one fence and over another.

Michael Anderson and Cory Foster are convicted felons. They ran through a field in shirts, orange jail pants and no shoes. Both men are awaiting sentences on serious drug charges and face hard time in state prison.

Sheriff Dale Young said the men are dangerous and should not be approached, though he does not believe they are armed.

A manhunt is ongoing in Woodbury for both men.

