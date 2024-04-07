Watch Now
Two inmates reportedly escape from Lincoln County facility

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two inmates have reportedly walked off from the Lincoln County Jail Facility.

The inmates are identified as 29-year-old Christopher Matthew Meeks and 52-year-old Walter James Allen Sr.

The identifiers are as follows:
Allen white male, 52 yrs, 5'11", 210, gray hair, and blue eyes.
Meeks white male, 29 yrs, 5'03", 150, brown hair and brown eyes.

If you come in contact with these two individuals, you're advised to not approach these suspects.


