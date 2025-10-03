One person killed, three others injured in East Nashville shootout Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a gunfight between two groups Wednesday night in East Nashville. Metro police say two innocent bystanders were shot during the gunfire.

Police say five people wearing masks and carrying guns were walking through Cayce Homes when several others in a different group saw them and began shooting.

It turned into a shootout that left four people shot with two of them having no involvement in the exchange. One innocent bystander is a 23-year-old man who was shot in the arm while driving his car in the area.

The other is a 55-year-old man who was hit in the leg.

Fortunately, their injuries aren’t severe, and they’re expected to be okay. The other two victims were involved in the shootout—one is 18 years old and the other 19 years old.

Police say the 18-year-old was shot in the chest and died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt. Police are still working to identify him.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old was shot in the leg. No word yet on how he’s doing this morning. Investigators are still trying to figure out why the two groups fired at each other. At this time, no arrests have been made.

