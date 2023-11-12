Two kids shot at an apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning, officials say two kids, possibly between the ages of 7 and 9, were shot at an apartment complex.

Sgt. Conrad with Metro PD. said he believes the shooting took place due to a fight in the building. There were 9 to 10 shots fired around 3225 Creekwood Dr., but they don't know how many times the victims were shot.

There is no available information on the shooter yet, according to police.

This is an active investigation, and we will update the story as we have more information.