Two killed, 1 injured in head-on crash on I-24 East in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed and a third was injured in a crash on I-24 East in Rutherford County Thursday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol's preliminary report says 19-year-old Sebastien Tarin of Manchester and 65-year-old Stanley Peterson of Beechgrove died in the crash near mile marker 95.

Tarin was traveling east in a 2012 Black Ford Escape when it left the roadway and crossed the median into the westbound lanes. The Escape hit Peterson's 2015 Nissan Frontier head-on.

Zachary Parsley, 22, of Manchester, who was the passenger of the Tarin, was also injured.