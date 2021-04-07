Two killed, child injured in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed and a 10-year-old was injured in a head-on crash on Highway 149 in Montgomery County.

Wednesday's multiple-vehicle crash happened near Perry Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, 44-year-old David Mccullough was driving a Ford F150 east on Highway 149 when he crossed the center line, hitting 30-year-old Rasha Hall and a 10-year-old in a 2020 Chevrolet Spark.

Officials say after being hit, the Spark rotated counterclockwise, hit the guard rail face and came to final rest facing east in the westbound lane.

The F150 rolled over on its top, rotated counterclockwise, overturned, and came to final rest on its top off of the road on the other side of the guardrail facing north.

Officials say occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts, and airbags deployed.

They say Hall tried to slow down and use the shoulder to avoid the crash but wasn't able to maneuver out of the way.

Hall and Mccullough both died in the crash. The 10-year-old was injured and taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.