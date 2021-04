ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Cheatham County.

The wreck happened on Turnipseed Road in Ashland City. Details of the crash weren’t immediately known, but the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the vehicle came to rest in a creek bed.

Troopers did not identify either of the victims. The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is available.