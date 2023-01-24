Two killed, six injured in Bedford Co. crash

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed in a collision involving two vehicles Saturday afternoon in Bedford County that left six others injured.

The driver of a Nissan Sentra was headed east on Warner Bridge Road just after 3 p.m. when they attempted to turn left onto Rabbit Branch Road. A Dodge Dakota truck with five passengers headed west on Warner Bridge Road hit the right side of the Sentra attempting to turn onto Rabbit Branch Road, says the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Nissan "rotated clockwise" after the collision and two passengers inside were ejected from the vehicle. The car came to a rest on the right side of the road facing north.

The Dodge went off the right side of the road and down an embankment, colliding with a concrete abutment on the passenger side of the truck. The truck ended up in the nearby creek on its top.

Martin Agueros Ortiz, 44, and Felipe De Jesus Hipolito, 55, were the two passengers in the Nissan who died as a result of the crash. The driver of the Nissan is listed as injured, according to THP, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver and four passengers inside the Dodge truck are also reported as injured, but the extent of their injuries have not been reported at this time. The driver and one passenger inside the truck are both 18 years old, the other three passengers are listed as juveniles in the THP report.