Two men arrested in burglary of West Nashville Starbucks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary of a West Nashville Starbucks and the theft of the store's safe Wednesday night.

Metro Nashville Police believe that a stolen Honda Civic from Murfreesboro which was parked in an obscure place was the likely vehicle suspects used to commit the burglaries.

Detectives surveilled the vehicle after it became mobile overnight and pulled behind the Starbucks.

A short time later, the Honda fled the scene, leaving the Starbucks burglarized.

A pursuit followed and the passenger in the Honda, 28-year-old Keith McClellan bailed out on Davidson Road and ran into the woods.

The driver, 39-year-old Martincky Guerrier continued onto Bolton Drive before crashing near an intersection. They were both taken into custody.

An inspection of the vehicle found that there was a sledgehammer, prybars, masks and the safe from the Starbucks.

McClellan admitted his involvement in multiple burglaries while Guerrier declined to be interviewed.