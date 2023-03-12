Two men found shot to death in White County

SPARTA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two White County men are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, authorities say.

Residents on and near Country Club Road heard gunshots and called 9-1-1 around 7:00 AM Sunday. Two bodies were discovered by law enforcement shortly after.

White County Sheriff Steve Page tells NC5's Nick Beres that it appears one man shot his neighbor in his driveway, then walked back into his home and turned the gun on himself.

TBI has since opened an active investigation. TBI Media tells NC5 they are waiting until they notify relatives to release the identities, and that they believe this was an isolated incident that does not pose a public threat.

NewsChannel5 will follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.