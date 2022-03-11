Watch
Two men killed by camel at petting zoo in northwest Tennessee

Posted at 8:43 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 21:43:58-05

OBION, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee River Valley News told NewsChannel 5 he confirmed a camel attack killed two men at petting zoo in northwest Tennessee.

NewsChannel 5 and the Tennessee River Valley News both effort more details.

Staggs reports several people with knowledge of the situation said that the two were killed by a camel at a type of petting zoo or nature park in Obion.

The circumstances of how and why this happened are still under investigation.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.

