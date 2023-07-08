Two men killed in shooting outside of fast-food restaurant in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men were killed outside of a fast-food restaurant in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning.

Officials say that the incident happened around 1:00 a.m. after an altercation took place outside of the Cook Out on Memorial Boulevard.

Murfreesboro Police discovered the two men dead at the scene. Officials have not yet released information on the identities of the victims.

A suspect, who has also not been identified, has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story, and NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates as more information is made available.