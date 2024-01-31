Two Metro council members aiming to slow down rising housing costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Metro council members are aiming to slow down rising housing costs by reforming zoning codes in Nashville.

Councilmembers Quin Evans Segall and Rollin Horton filed bills this week to change the zoning code that has been around for 25 years.

The goal is to get the private sector to build more homes for middle-income residents by making it easier to build different types of housing across the city, which allows Metro to redirect its own efforts to those in severe need.

The reform could also reduce traffic to tackle commute complaints.

Segall is also sponsoring bills that would allow duplexes to be built wherever single-family homes are allowed countywide and triplexes and quadplexes in the Urban Services District.

She has put together a websiteto explain the push for some of the smaller tweaks to Nashville's zoning rules.

Both Segall and Horton say they understand pushback could come from other councilmembers and neighborhood groups who want to preserve neighborhoods as they are.

Council is expected to consider the bills next week.