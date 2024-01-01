Two Middle Tennesseans start 2024 with $1 million lottery win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How would you feel if you hit the lottery to start the new year? Two Middle Tennesseans are starting 2024 a million dollars richer.

The Tennessee Lottery said if you recently bought a ticket in Fayetteville or Pleasant View, you may want to check them.

Lottery officials said a winner in Fayetteville won $1.1 million and the Pleasant View winner won $1 million.

The Fayetteville ticket was sold at a Stateline Shell on Huntsville Highway, and the Pleasant View ticket was sold at Sudden Service on Highway. 49 East.

Not only were these two big winning tickets sold in the state, but there was a $200,000 winning ticket sold in Millington, and a $50,000 ticket sold in Goodlettsville.

The hard part for the winners is holding on to those tickets until tomorrow because all lottery offices are closed Monday, but will re-open on Jan. 2. No one won the jackpot for the Powerball game, so the winnings sit at $810 million.