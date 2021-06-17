Two Middle Tennessee boys become race car drivers for a day thanks to Make-A-Wish, NASCAR

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two young Middle Tennessee boys with cancer became race car drivers for a day thanks to Make-A-Wish and NASCAR.

Braeson from Gallatin and Tyree from Portland are 4-year-olds fighting different forms of cancer. Their wishes were granted on Wednesday with a day starting at the Rackley W.A.R. Racing Development shop for a full tour where they met NASCAR driver Josh Berry and Rackley late model driver Kyle Neveau.

“We are honored to help these kids make their wish come true,” said Curtis Sutton, CEO of Rackley Roofing & Rackley W.A.R. “This was a perfect opportunity with our new partnership with Nashville Superspeedway and our newly formed race team. We are excited to spend some time with Braseon and Tyree.”

The boys were each given custom driving suits and other surprise gifts as they got to see the Rackley Racing trucks and cars.

On Wednesday afternoon, Braeson and Tyree headed on Nashville Superspeedway, where they each got to ride in the official pace car driven by track president Erik Moses. The boys and their families were also gifted tickets to the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

“We are thrilled that our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race weekend provides us with the opportunity to help grant these wishes for two very special little boys,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “The incredible work Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee does in creating hope through providing memorable experiences is as important for the families as it is for the children. We look forward to hosting Braeson and Tyree at the track during our NASCAR tripleheader weekend.”

Nashville Superspeedway will be hosting its first-ever NASCAR Cup Series this weekend.