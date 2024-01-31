Two minors charged after allegedly firing rounds in Blackman High School parking lot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two minor brothers were charged after allegedly firing rounds into the area at Blackman High School on Tuesday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, this happened during a fight in the parking lot.

Officials say one of the brothers was allegedly robbed last year and that threats were made during the Blackman-Riverdale basketball game, causing a fight.

No one suffered injury and no damage occurred. Neither brother is a student at Blackman, Riverdale or any other Rutherford County school.