Two-month I-65 shutdown begins in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Drivers heading through Kentucky this summer may want to plan ahead.

A two-month closure of a major stretch of Interstate 65 in Louisville began Monday, June 1, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure impacts a five-mile section of I-65 between the Watterson Expressway (I-264) and downtown Louisville at Jefferson Street. The interstate is scheduled to remain closed through Friday, July 31, to accelerate the replacement of three key bridges.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urged drivers to share the information and check detour maps before traveling through the area this summer.

More information about the closure and detour routes can be found here.