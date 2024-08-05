Two Nashville teenagers in police custody for questioning in overnight drug-related shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers are in police custody for their suspected involvement in a drug-related shooting outside of the Hermitage Hotel Sunday night. Police say the 15 and 17-year-old have been taken in for questioning, but so far no charges have been filed.

Metro police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. in front of a parking garage on 6th Avenue North. The 34-year-old shooting victim is expected to be ok. No others were hurt in the shooting.

We'll keep you updated on the victim's condition and whether those teens will face any charges.