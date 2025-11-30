Two National Guard members serving their nation. One dead, the other fighting for his life after shooting

MARTINSBURG, West Virginia (CNN) — Family and friends are mourning a National Guard member after an ambush-style shooting in Washington, DC, while another soldier who was also injured near the White House fights for his life.

“She’s just passed away,” President Donald Trump said of US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, in a Thanksgiving call to service members. “She’s no longer with us. She’s looking down at us right now.”

US Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, the other West Virginia National Guard member injured in the Wednesday shooting, remains hospitalized and in “very serious condition,” West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey told CNN’s Sara Sidner.

“Please keep my son in your prayers,” Wolfe’s father, Jason Wolfe, told CNN.

His son is “a great person” and “he’s a fighter,” he shared.

Those who knew Beckstrom are remembering her as a kind soul known to go the extra mile for the benefit of others.

The National Guard members were two of thousands of soldiers from multiple states who responded to the nation’s capital in August as part of Trump’s surge of federal law enforcement in the area.

Here is what we know about the two National Guard members:

Sarah Beckstrom

Beckstrom, of Summersville, West Virginia, began her service on June 26, 2023, and was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade, West Virginia Army National Guard.

Those who knew her described someone who was filled with love and cared deeply about her community, which was exemplified in the work she did for the National Guard and her job at a behavioral health center.

Hoping others could spend Thanksgiving at home, Beckstrom had volunteered to work in DC over the holiday.

“She volunteered, as did many of those guardsmen and women, so other people could be home with their families,” Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News on Thursday.

Even before joining the military, she had “always demonstrated the strength, character, and commitment that make our school and community proud,” according to Webster County High School in Upperglade, where she graduated in 2023.

﻿Since January, Beckstrom worked as a community engagement specialist at the behavioral health center Seneca Health Services, which showed, along with her position with the National Guard, “how she had a desire to be a part of the solutions,” the company’s CEO Marcie Vaughan said.

“It takes compassion, courage, and discipline to serve in any section or area of the armed forces and Sarah had all of those qualities and more,” she said.

Adam Carr, a former boyfriend who dated Beckstrom for six years, called her a “loving, caring person” who “had a huge heart,” which was clear even in the little things she did for him.

“She would make lunch for me in the morning, I’d get up by the crack of the dawn and it’s still dark and she’d be out there in the kitchen making some sandwiches, throwing in some chips, asking what type of fruit I wanted,” Carr said. “I told her not to worry about it, and she would still get up for it anyways, even though she’s got work in a few hours and could be sleeping.”

Even if she didn’t know you, “She’d do anything for you,” Carr said. “One of the best people around that you could meet.”

During her high school years, Beckstrom worked at a local restaurant in Webster Springs, West Virginia, a small, tight-knit town nestled in the valley of three mountains.

At The Custard Stand, known for its chili dogs and located on the town’s main road, Beckstrom was happy serving and interacting with customers, said Alissa Clayton, whose family owns the restaurant.

Like Beckstrom’s family, Clayton said, many residents were proud to see her serve in the National Guard. “I think she’ll be remembered as the hero,” she told CNN.

“Webster County has a very strong community,” she said. “We just really care deeply for each other, and we want to see each other be successful …. I remember her mom posting pictures of her in her uniform, and just thinking like how wonderful it was that she was out there serving our country.”

Shortly after Beckstrom died Thursday, her father Gary Beckstrom took to Facebook. “My baby girl has passed to glory. If I don’t talk to you don’t be offend(ed),” he wrote. “This has been a horrible tragedy.”

Local and federal law enforcement lined the streets in Washington, DC, Thursday night during a dignified transfer for Beckstrom, in a procession held to honor the remains of a fallen service member.

While she was known for her kindness and loyalty, she was also an “ecstatic, outgoing” person and a “homebody” who enjoyed fishing and hunting, Carr said. He recalled how excited his former girlfriend was when she caught her first buck last hunting season.

“I was getting letters about it and pictures, and she couldn’t explain how happy she was,” Carr said.

“I loved her to pieces,” he said. “She never deserved any of that. I always wished the best for her.”

Beckstrom had hoped to one day join the ranks of the FBI and saw the National Guard as a pathway to that goal, Carr said.

She was originally dreading going to DC but had really grown to love it there, he said, even volunteering to stay longer.

“The more she was there, the more she warmed up to it,” Carr said, because she started making friends and took delight in seeing all the monuments across the nation’s capital.

After the shooting, many in Webster Springs are shaken up and frustrated because “there’s not a lot of clarity of why it happened,” Clayton said.

Andrew Wolfe

Wolfe is the friend and neighbor who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needs it, Michael Langone told CNN on Thursday.

Langone, who lives in the apartment next door to Wolfe’s in Martinsburg, West Virginia, described him as a “great guy, great neighbor.”

“I just hope his family’s doing okay with it,” Langone said. “They’ve always been good to us, and we’ve always looked out for each other, and that’s about being a good neighbor.”

Wolfe has been a member of the West Virginia National Guard since February 5, 2019, and is assigned to the Force Support Squadron, 167th Airlift Wing.

In his hometown of Martinsburg, neighbors and a former schoolmate were shocked at the news of the shooting.

“It spread so quickly,” said Tara Newcomb, who went to school with Wolfe and was a few years behind him.

“A lot of people liked him and knew him. I hope he’s doing okay,” Newcomb said.

Tina Gesford, another one of Wolfe’s neighbors, said he is friendly, a “sweet kid” and “hard worker.” She often sees him on his way to work, or coming and going, clad in his West Virginia National Guard uniform.

The shooting, she said, came as a shock.

“It scares people,” Gesford said. “DC is crazy right now. So it’s scary thinking that one of our people are down there getting hurt.”

As of Sunday, Wolfe was “hanging on,” West Virginia Rep. Riley Moore, a Republican, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“He is fighting for his life,” said Moore, who told CNN’s Dana Bash that he had spoken with Wolfe’s family. They asked that people continue to pray for him.

“His family wants everybody to know he’s a fighter and he’s hanging in here,” Moore said.

