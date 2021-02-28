Two Old Hippies in The Gulch closing due to pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Popular local business two Old Hippies will be closing its doors, due to the challenges of the pandemic.

The retail shop, located in The Gulch, has been serving Nashville customers since September 2011. Inspired by the 1960s, the store was known for its novelty items, live music nights and VW "Magic Bus."

On Sunday, the owners announced through social media they will close on May 31. They plan to sell everything in the store until then.

"Due to COVID which is out of our control, we are forced to shut our doors...It has been our absolute pleasure being a part of the Nashville community and bringing our unique brand to our guests. We are grateful for the love and support we have felt since we opened."