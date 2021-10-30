Two pedestrians injured after being struck by car in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man and woman are injured after they were struck by a vehicle in downtown Nashville early Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

MNPD officers responded to a crash on Demonbreun Street and 11 Avenue South just before 1 a.m.

Two pedestrians, Jason and Kathy Vasichek, both 52 years old and from North Dakota, had been arguing when they fell into the road. A 2006 Chevrolet Impala in the lane in which they fell struck both of them.

The man and woman were taken to Vanderbilt in serious injuries.

The driver of the Impala, Torie Davis, 41, was charged with driving on a suspended license and not having proof of insurance.