Two people have died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people have died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Trousdale Drive between Richmar Drive and Blackman Road.

According to police, both the motorcycle driver and the driver of the truck are deceased.

The roadway is currently closed, you're asked to take an alternate route at this time.

