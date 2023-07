NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after an early morning shooting on Broadway.

Metro Police responded to the 900 block of Broadway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials report that two people were shot and at least one of the individuals is suffering from critical injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

