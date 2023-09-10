Two people injured in shooting on Metroplex Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after an early morning shooting in South Nashville.

Metro Police reports the incident took place in the 400 block of Metroplex Drive near the Somatel Nashville Airport Hotel just before 1:00 a.m.

Officials say that two adult individuals were injured in the shooting, and at least one of the victims is suffering from critical injuries.

No further information regarding the identities of the individuals is available at this time.

Investigations are ongoing as police work to understand what led up to the shooting.

