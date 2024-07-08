Two people injured in small plane crash in Macon County

LAFAYETTE, Tenn (WTVF) — A plane crash happened Sunday in Macon County, resulting in injuries to two individuals, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

One of the injured parties has been transported to a hospital for treatment.

The incident took place near the Lafayette airport, which has been temporarily closed as emergency crews worked the scene.

Richard Thomas, manager of the Lafayette Municpal Airport says the two pilots aboard are Roger Richardson and Chris Nickens and they were flying a Super Drifter Float Plane.

Thomas says the plane crashed while attempting to land at Lafayette Municipal Airport around 3pm.

Richardson transported by Lifeflight and Nickens transported by ambulance. Both are Sumner County residents.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and will be conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.