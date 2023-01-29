Two people saved after car crashes into pond in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First responders worked to save two people from a car after it crashed into a Hendersonville pond Friday night.

A car drove off a ramp on Center Point Road near State Route 386 before side-swiping another vehicle at a red light. The car drove through the red light and hit the curb, causing the vehicle to go airborne over greenery into the pond at Monthaven Apartments.

Crews went into the pond shortly after the crash, locating the vehicle with two entrapped people. Officials broke the rear window of the vehicle and worked to pull the victims out.

One of the victims, a 40-year-old woman was restrained in her seat. Crews cut the seat belt and pulled the woman out of the vehicle. The woman was breathless and pulseless when she was brought to the shore.

Officials performed CPR on the woman as they worked to pull the other victim, a 50-year-old male, out of the vehicle. The man was pulled to the shore and given aid. The female victim was transported to Hendersonville Hospital.

The male patient told crews that another person was still in the car, however, after further investigation using sonar technology, no one else was found.

After receiving treatment at the hospital, the woman has regained a pulse but is in critical condition. The male suffered non-critical injuries.

Several agencies were involved in the water rescue including the Hendersonville Fire Department, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County EMS and Nashville Fire Department.