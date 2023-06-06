While taking care of an elderly patient, police say a woman was stabbed by her husband

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are hospitalized Tuesday after what police described as a domestic violence stabbing.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to the scene at a residence in the 700 block of Woodbridge Court around 8:50 a.m.

According to police, an elderly woman who lives in the home was being visited by her caretaker. The caretaker's husband arrived at the property, and the two got into an altercation.

During the incident, the man stabbed the female caretaker and fled the scene. The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The man arrived at a residence in the 2000 block of Vance Avenue and was later transported to a local hospital with injuries.

No further information is available at this time.