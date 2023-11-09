Two people shot in Murfreesboro with two suspects in custody, authorities say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people in Murfreesboro have been shot in the same area of the city with two suspects in custody, according to authorities.

The two different shootings — which haven't been linked yet — happened around the Middle Tennessee State University campus and Memorial Boulevard. The Reeves-Sain Drugstore is on lockdown along with Reeves-Rogers Elementary School on Greenland Drive.

Authorities said one of the people was a Papa John's Pizza delivery driver, who was robbed and shot in the stomach with a shotgun. That person is being life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

NewsChannel 5 is on the way to the scene. We will update this story when we have more information.