NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man and woman were taken to the hospital following a house fire in North Nashville Sunday night.

Nashville fire crews were called to a home on 22nd Avenue North at about 11:40p.m. Sunday.

Crews at the scene said a man and woman who were in the home needed to be checked out at the hospital, but should be alright.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.