Two pets were killed, four families were displaced following a fire at the Timber Lake Condominiums

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two pets were killed and four families were displaced following a fire at the Timber Lake Condominiums overnight.

Officials received the call around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found one person was inside the building and couldn't get out.

Firefighters went inside to save him.

Officials added that four units had been destroyed by this fire. They say no people were injured or transported in this, but it was a heavy scene when they arrived.

"We got on scene and had very heavy fire on the second floor of the apartments here," District 32 Chief Andrew Brown. "We were able to make a rescue and the guy didn't have to go to the hospital. We saved half of the building. Four units had families displaced. Right now we're working to determine the cause of the fire."

The Red Cross is currently assisting families impacted.

