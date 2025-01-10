Two reportedly killed in a crash along I-24 WB in Cheatham County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 Westbound in Cheatham is closed due to a deadly crash early Friday.
According to Smokey Barn News, it's believed to be a wrong-way driver that crashed head-on with another vehicle.
One person from each vehicle has died.
There are diversions at 24 W exit 31 and W on-ramp with clearance estimated at around 10 a.m.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
