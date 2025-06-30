Two shootings minutes apart along Dickerson Pike on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two shootings just minutes apart along Dickerson Pike, leaving one person dead and another hurt.

Homicide detectives are still working to learn from if these two overnight shootings are connected.

The first shooting was reported at 1:16 a.m. at a Shell gas station on Dickerson Pike. Two minutes later, another call came in from Buffalo Trail Apartments, less than half a mile away.

One person died at the apartment complex. Another was wounded here at the gas station and taken to the hospital.

So far, no word on suspects or whether the incidents are related.

