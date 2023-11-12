Two shot and injured at Franklin Marriott Cool Springs

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting at a gathering Saturday night at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs injured two people.

Franklin Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m.

The two people shot were taken to the hospital and are being treated, and there is no word yet on their condition.

Police say the shooter ran from the hotel after, but was arrested in a nearby neighborhood and is now in custody.

NewsChannel 5 has requested more information from Franklin Police, including what type of event was happening at the time of the shooting, more information on the shooter,and the condition of the victims.

This is a developing story, check back in later for more updates.