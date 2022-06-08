Watch
News

Actions

Two shot at while driving on interstate near Berry Hill early Wednesday morning

Police-Bluelights900_1443101312637_24351626_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
WTVF
FILE photo
Police-Bluelights900_1443101312637_24351626_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 10:56:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two men were shot at, with one being injured, while they were driving together on the interstate near Berry Hill early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported on Interstate 65 near mile marker 80 in Berry Hill. Metro police say the victims reported driving down the interstate when someone drove up next to them and began shooting at them, unprovoked.

The passenger in the vehicle was struck and injured; however, he is stable at a local hospital.

Police say the vehicle that was shot is riddled with bullet holes on the passenger side.

The exact location the incident took place is unknown, because the victims drove a distance before they reported the shooting. Police believe it could have happened on I-24, but they are still working to determine that detail. The investigation into the shooting continues.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap